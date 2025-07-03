Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

