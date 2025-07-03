Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,090,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

