Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 544,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,722,124.72. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,503,000 shares of company stock worth $55,773,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

