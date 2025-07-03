Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

