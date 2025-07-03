Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 387,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 232,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.57%. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.