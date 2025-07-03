Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

