Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,999 shares of company stock worth $2,520,534 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

