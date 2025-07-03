Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,131 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of EG opened at $334.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.