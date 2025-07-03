Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

