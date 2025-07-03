Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Exact Sciences worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

