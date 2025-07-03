Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) vs. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Head to Head Review

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Rocket Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.34 $207.19 million $16.18 12.35 Rocket Companies $5.10 billion 5.72 $29.37 million ($0.03) -486.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65% Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92

Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats Rocket Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

