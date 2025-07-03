Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.