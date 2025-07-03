Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 122.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 1.3%

FIVE opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

