GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,697,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,750,976. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

