Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,680 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

