GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 0.3%

GMS stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. GMS has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.