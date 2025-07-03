Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.59.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $27,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 153,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,253.06. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 716,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,262.88. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 over the last three months. 9.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

