Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 123.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

