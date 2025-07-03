Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

