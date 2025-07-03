Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 125.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,750. This trade represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,594. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

