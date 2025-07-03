Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,408 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

