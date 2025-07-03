Head-To-Head Analysis: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monarch Casino & Resort and Codere Online Luxembourg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 1 3 1 0 2.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $88.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $522.19 million 3.16 $72.77 million $5.07 17.64 Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.75 $4.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Codere Online Luxembourg”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 18.19% 18.53% 13.93% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.