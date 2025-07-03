Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.