Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 144,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after buying an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after buying an additional 572,187 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after buying an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

