Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,999 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of NCR Voyix worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 3.9%

VYX stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

