Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 32,544 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 23.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

