Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of A10 Networks worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

