Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,192 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,970 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

