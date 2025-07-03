Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of S&T Bancorp worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5,156.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

