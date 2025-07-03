Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $635,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,982,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

