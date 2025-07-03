Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $640,000 in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,287 shares of company stock worth $967,711. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CART has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

