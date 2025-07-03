Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.4%

Ziff Davis stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ZD

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.