Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $671,000 Investment in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after buying an additional 369,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,824. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,230.46. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $382,570 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.