Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 174 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,768,000 after acquiring an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.72.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.