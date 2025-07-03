Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,005 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

