Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 732 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

