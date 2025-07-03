Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

