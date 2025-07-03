Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

