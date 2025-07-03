Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

