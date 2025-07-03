Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Major Shareholder Sells 740,149 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

