Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Major Shareholder Sells 740,149 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
