Insider Selling: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Sells 1,176,332 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,176,332 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $4,893,541.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,165,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,806,424.96. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $10.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
