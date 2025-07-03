Insider Selling: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Sells 1,176,332 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,176,332 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $4,893,541.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,165,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,806,424.96. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

