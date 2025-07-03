Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells 145,009 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,676,896.59. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Christopher Harborne sold 72,499 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $991,786.32.

On Thursday, June 26th, Christopher Harborne sold 59,667 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $788,201.07.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christopher Harborne sold 90,655 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $1,171,262.60.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 89,414 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,117,675.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $391,424.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $749,113.76.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISSC shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

