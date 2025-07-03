iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

