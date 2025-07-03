Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

