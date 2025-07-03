Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $101.87.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

