Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $150.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

