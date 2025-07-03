Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 3,100,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

