Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSPI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $143.72.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

