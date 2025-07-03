Joseph Stilwell Sells 128,243 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 128,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,799,249.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,613.39. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell sold 32,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $458,394.20.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 755,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 244,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

