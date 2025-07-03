JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.